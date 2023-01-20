Reliance Retail profit up 6.2%; acquires Centro Footwear

“The business expanded its physical store network with 789 new store openings totaling to an area of 6 million sq. ft. The quarter recorded highest ever footfalls at 201 million across formats and geographies. The business continued to invest in bolstering its infrastructure capabilities by expanding over 2.2 million Sq. ft. of warehouse space. With a workforce base of over 418,000 job creation and re-skilling of people remained a cornerstone of Reliance Retail’s mission of inclusive growth," the company said announcing its quarterly earnings on Friday.