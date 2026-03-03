BENGALURU: Reliance Retail is reshaping its fashion business around faster-moving private labels as it looks to win over India’s young shoppers, betting speed and control over its own brands will be critical as competition intensifies across apparel and lifestyle retail.
Reliance Retail recalibrates fashion play to tap Gen Z demand
SummaryAzorte and other in-house brands sit at the centre of a strategy built on quicker turnarounds and trend-led assortments.
