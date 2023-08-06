Reliance Retail says it is set to lead the retail industry in the coming decade

Emerging organised retail formats, digital and technological advancements, the ongoing trend of urbanisation and greater access to financing are changing the consumption landscape, the company said. “With per capita GDP surpassing the critical $2,000 threshold, consumer discretionary spending is likely to trend upward, and these trends together suggest a promising outlook for the Indian retail sector. Reliance Retail with its industry leading store network and emerging digital platforms, investments across the consumption value chain and its track record of strong execution, is well poised to lead the industry in the coming decade," RIL said, commenting on the future outlook of the retail business.