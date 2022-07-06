Reliance Retail to bring Gap in India, ties a long-term deal with American brand

Reliance Retail will introduce Gap’s latest fashion offerings to Indian consumers through a mix of exclusive brand stores, multi-brand store expressions and digital commerce platforms.
Reliance Retail on Wednesday entered into a long-term partnership with Gap Inc. to bring iconic American fashion brand Gap to India. With this deal, the Reliance Industries retail arm has become the official retailer for Gap across all channels in India.
Under the partnership, Reliance Retail will introduce Gap’s latest fashion offerings to Indian consumers through a mix of exclusive brand stores, multi-brand store expressions, and digital commerce platforms.
Akhilesh Prasad, CEO, Fashion & Lifestyle, Reliance Retail said, "At Reliance Retail, we pride ourselves in bringing the latest and best to our customers and we are happy to announce the addition of iconic American brand, Gap to our fashion and lifestyle portfolio. We believe that Reliance and Gap complement each other in their vision to bring industry-leading fashion products and retail experiences to their consumers."
The deal is aimed at leveraging Gap’s position as a leading casual lifestyle brand, and Reliance Retail’s established competencies in operating robust omnichannel retail networks and scaling local manufacturing, and driving sourcing efficiencies, Reliance Retail said in a statement.
Adrienne Gernand, Managing Director of International, Global Licensing and Wholesale at Gap Inc said, “We look forward to growing the Gap business across key international markets," adding, “Partnering with regional experts, like Reliance Retail in India, allows us to deliver our relevant, purpose-driven brand to customers around the globe, while continuing to diversify our business portfolio through our partner-based model."
Gap was founded in 1969 in San Francisco, and since then has continued to build on its heritage grounded in denim and connect with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally.
With a strong vision of doing more than selling clothes, Gap shapes culture, championing a uniquely radical and optimistic sense of American style by bridging the gap between individuals, generations, and cultures, the statement said.
Reliance Retail plans to bring Gap’s shopping experience to customers in India by offering the brand’s youthful, optimistic fashion for men, women, and kids, it added.
Reliance Retail is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures which is a holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL Group. As of March 31, 2022, Reliance Retail Ventures posted a consolidated turnover of ₹199,704 crore ($ 26.3 billion) and a net profit of ₹7,055 crore ($ 931 million) compared to the previous fiscal.