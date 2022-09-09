Reliance Retail to invest in Big Cola, Aakash Namkeen

At its 45 annual general meeting last month, Reliance Retail said it will build a large FMCG business by growing its existing private labels and by acquiring new brands. “I’m excited to announce that this year we will launch our fast-moving consumer goods business. The objective of this business is to develop and deliver products that solve every Indian’s daily needs, with high quality products at affordable pricing," Isha Ambani, director, RRVL, had said.