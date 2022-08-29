Reliance Retail to scale reach of packaged consumer goods brands3 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 11:54 PM IST
Ambani said the company has been strengthening the presence of its brands across staples, home and personal care
NEW DELHI : Reliance Retail will push new fast-moving consumer brands into the market as well as scale up its private labels to strengthen its play in the FMCG market, Isha Ambani, director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), said at the company’s 45th annual general meeting on Monday.