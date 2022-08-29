Reliance Retail to scale reach of packaged consumer goods brands

The company has been appointing distributors to push its products in general trade. The idea is to take its private labels sold in its own modern trade outlets into mom-and-pop stores apart from selling products and pack sizes more suites to general trade, said people aware of the development. Reliance is taking the conventional traditional trade route with an impressive lineup of products that include categories such as staples like flour, pulses, staples, beverages, soaps, hair oils, etc., said a person aware of the company’s plans. These include snacking brand Snac Tac and pulses, oil, rice and flour under the Good Life brand, apart from toilet and floor cleaners under Myhome and disinfectants under the Puric brand. It also sells beverages under brands such as Bubbles and Yeah! It retails branded personal care and beauty products under the Petals and Glimmer brands at its stores.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}