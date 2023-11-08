Hello User
Reliance Retail to take handicraft store format Swadesh overseas

Suneera Tandon

  • Swadesh stores will retail a range of handicraft, textiles, paintings, home decor products, furniture, furnishings and gifting items.

The first Swadesh store was launched by Reliance Retail in Telangana

New Delhi: Reliance Retail is set to expand its Swadesh retail format that focuses on Indian art and craft to markets in the US and Europe.

On Wednesday, Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, inaugurated the first such Swadesh store by Reliance Retail in Telangana. The store, located in the Jubilee Hills area and spread across 20,000 sq ft, will house a collection of curated handmade products by India’s artisans using long-forgotten techniques and local materials.

“Swadesh is an ode to India’s traditional arts and artisans. It's our humble initiative to preserve and promote our country's age-old arts and crafts. Swadesh highlights the spirit of ‘Make in India' and offers respect and sustenance to our skilled craftsmen and craftswomen. They are truly the pride of our country, and through Swadesh we hope to give them the global recognition that they richly deserve. That is why we are excited to expand Swadesh not just across India, but internationally too in the US and Europe," Ambani was quoted as saying in a release.

India has a large domestic as well as export market for handicrafts. A lot of the crafts are indigenous to states and regions and are created by community of artists who have been engaged in the work for generations. Companies such as Fabindia as well as government emporiums have been selling handicraft products for years.

Swadesh stores will retail a range of handicraft, textiles, paintings, home decor products, furniture, furnishings and gifting items.

Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 09:51 PM IST
