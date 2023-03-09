Reliance Retail unit announces launch of beverage brand Campa in 3 new flavours1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 05:36 PM IST
- The 50-year-old iconic beverage brand will be offered under the Campa range for several consumption occasions, i.e. a 200ml immediate consumption pack, 500ml and 600ml on-the-go sharing packs and 1,000ml and 2,000ml home packs.
Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) on 9 March announced to have launch of the iconic beverage brand, Campa, in three new flavours – Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange – in the sparkling beverage category.
