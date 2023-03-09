Home / Companies / News /  Reliance Retail unit announces launch of beverage brand Campa in 3 new flavours
Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) on 9 March announced to have launch of the iconic beverage brand, Campa, in three new flavours – Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange – in the sparkling beverage category.

The FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) claims the launch of this brand is in line with the firm's strategy to promote homegrown Indian brands, which not only have a rich heritage but also boast a deep-rooted connect with Indian consumers.

“By presenting Campa in its new avatar, we hope to inspire consumers across generations to embrace this truly iconic brand and trigger a new excitement in the beverage segment. While older family members will have fond memories of the original Campa and cherish the nostalgia associated with the brand, younger consumers will love the crisp refreshing taste. With a rapidly evolving Indian market throwing up more consumption occasions, we are truly excited to bring back Campa, which is yet another bold step forward for our expanding FMCG business," RCPL spokesperson said at the launch.

As per details, the 50-year-old iconic beverage brand will be offered under the Campa range for several consumption occasions, i.e. a 200ml immediate consumption pack, 500ml and 600ml on-the-go sharing packs and 1,000ml and 2,000ml home packs.

Apart from the consumption packages, the RCPL said the cold beverage portfolio will be rolled out across India starting with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. RCPL also has brands including heritage brands from Sosyo Hajoori, confectionary range from Lotus Chocolates, Sri Lanka’s leading biscuit brand Maliban, as well as daily essentials under its own brands including Independence and Good Life, among others.

