Mumbai: Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), will acquire a majority stake of 66.95% in B2B search engine JustDial for ₹3497 crore, the company said today.

Reliance Retail shall be classified as a promoter of JustDial post this deal.

As per the agreement finalized between the two companies, VSS Mani would continue to lead Just Dial as its managing director and chief executive officer.

“Reliance is excited to partner with Justdial and VSS Mani, a first-generation entrepreneur, who has created a strong business through his business acumen and perseverance. The investment in Just Dial underlines our commitment to New Commerce by further boosting the digital," said Isha Ambani, Director, RRVL.

The capital infused by RRVL will help drive the growth and expansion of Just Dial into a comprehensive local listing and commerce platform.

Just Dial would expand discovery on its platform and enhance transactions for millions of products and services. These investments will leverage Just Dial’s existing database of 30.4 million listings and its existing consumer traffic of 129.1 million quarterly unique users (as on 31 Mar 2021).

The transaction is subject to shareholder and other customary closing conditions and approvals.

Morgan Stanley acted as financial advisor, JM Financial as manager to the open offer, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Khaitan & Co as legal advisors, and Deloitte as accounting and tax advisors to RRVL.

