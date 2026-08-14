Reliance, Rolls-Royce join hands to develop indigenous engine for AMCA — full details here

Reliance Industries and Rolls-Royce on Friday announced plans to collaborate on developing a sovereign combat aircraft engine for India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, in a move aimed at strengthening the country’s domestic fighter-jet propulsion capabilities.

Under the proposed partnership, the two companies will explore setting up an Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex in India. The facility is envisaged as a specialised hub covering the entire combat-engine lifecycle, including design, development, manufacturing, testing, production and long-term maintenance and support.

The collaboration would bring together Rolls-Royce’s expertise in aero-engine technology and Reliance Industries’ capabilities in technology, manufacturing and project execution, with the objective of developing and producing the AMCA engine within India.

The proposed collaboration reportedly aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to develop an indigenous engine for India’s fighter aircraft programme, a key component of the broader “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, or self-reliant India, initiative.

What did Reliance Industries Executive Director say? “India's strategic autonomy requires sovereign capability in critical technologies,” Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani said in the statement.

He mentioned the partnership would bring together Rolls-Royce’s expertise in propulsion technology and Reliance’s “technology, manufacturing, scale and execution capabilities” to establish an aero-engine ecosystem in India. According to Ambani, the ecosystem could become “self-reliant and, over time, globally competitive”.

‘Major milestone towards building a robust, self-reliant aerospace ecosystem’: Rolls-Royce CEO Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic said the proposed partnership would combine “our century-long heritage in advanced engineering and proven engine expertise” with Reliance’s established presence in India. He described the collaboration as “a major milestone towards building a robust, self-reliant aerospace ecosystem in the country”.

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The two companies said their cooperation could eventually extend beyond the AMCA engine to other areas, including defence, civil aviation and emerging power and propulsion technologies.

The announcement is currently an expression of strategic intent and does not amount to a formal joint venture agreement or commercial contract. The companies said they would first assess the possibility of establishing the proposed Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex in India.

Reliance Industries, headed by Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is India’s largest private-sector company by revenue, with interests ranging from oil-to-chemicals and retail to digital services and media. London-listed Rolls-Royce operates across 47 countries and supplies products and services to a diverse clientele, including airlines, aircraft leasing companies, armed forces, navies, and marine and industrial customers.

Neither Reliance nor Rolls-Royce provided details on the proposed project’s financial investment, ownership arrangement or expected timeline.

According to the companies, the planned Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex would seek to establish comprehensive capabilities in India, covering the design, development, manufacturing, testing, production and long-term support of aerospace gas turbine engines.

The companies said the collaboration could eventually expand beyond the AMCA engine to include defence, civil aerospace, and emerging power and propulsion technologies.

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is India’s homegrown fifth-generation stealth fighter project. Developing an indigenous engine for the aircraft has remained a key objective for the country’s defence sector, which continues to depend on overseas manufacturers for fighter aircraft engines.