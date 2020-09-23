Reliance’s sketchy record of delivering returns to partners

Additionally, Niko ran into trouble at a parent level. Unable to fund its share of development costs and forced into arbitration, it sold its stake to RIL and BP for $36 million. BP remains invested, but its return on investment is not known. What’s known is that it wrote off $790 million from its Indian investments in 2014. And last month, it wrote down $1.9 billion of assets in Brazil, India and the Gulf of Mexico, but did not release the details. Put together, RIL’s partners who have been around for a while have not had a bumper exit so far.