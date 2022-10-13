Reliance said to be sole bidder For Metro’s India business: Report1 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 06:21 PM IST
A deal could value the business at $1 billion to $1.2 billion including debt, a different person said
Reliance Industries Ltd. is in advanced discussions to acquire German firm Metro AG’s wholesale operations in India, according to people familiar with the matter, as the conglomerate led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani seeks to dominate India’s mammoth retail sector.