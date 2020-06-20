Reliance says it has become a net debt-free firm ahead of schedule

The stunning speed and size of the fund-raising has helped Reliance achieve the net debt-free status before the March deadline set for the company by Ambani, Asia’s richest man. The achievement is all the more creditable given other firms are struggling to raise funds amid the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that Reliance’s earlier plan to raise $15 billion through a stake sale in its energy business to Saudi Aramco was upended by a sudden collapse in crude prices. The company had a net debt of ₹1.61 trillion as on 31 March.