Reliance seeks govt nod to import J&J Covid vaccine for its workforce in India

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries' philanthropic arm Reliance Foundation has urged the government to authorise them to import 20 lakh doses of Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 jabs to vaccinate its employees across the nation, sources told PTI.

The company in a recent communication to the Union Health Ministry informed that Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered within the organization only and not at all be used for commercial purpose. It further stated that additional quantities of the vaccine might also be sourced.

It also said, It may also explore the possibilities of importing jabs from other vaccine producers in the future and the same will be used for internal purposes only.

"Reliance Foundation will import and receive the shipment of Johnson and Johnson's Janssen Covid-19 vaccine from the USA with the purpose of captive consumption and to administer our entire workforce pan India. Import of this vaccine shall be administered within the organization only and not at all for commercial purpose," a source quoted Reliance Foundation as having communicated to the ministry.

Pointing out that several hospitals are owned by it in India, the Foundation said this has made it acquainted with the vaccine in terms of shortage of requirements, transportation and distribution.

Johnson and Johnson had in April said it has sought an approval from the India's drug regulator to conduct a bridging clinical trial of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had in February approved Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine that works with just one dose for emergency use.

Led by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation was set up in 2010 to provide impetus to various philanthropic initiatives of RIL.

The Foundation has told the government that during the unprecedented pandemic, it has strived to stand shoulder-to-shoulder to provide all possible relief support to the society at large by setting up COVID-19 hospitals and care centres and providing free meals.

(With inputs from agencies)





