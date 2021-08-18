OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Reliance shuts down its manufacturing units at Maharashtra's Nagothane

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Wednesday informed that it has shut down its manufacturing units at Nagothane town in Maharashtra. "This is to inform that the Company has taken shutdown of its manufacturing units at Nagothane, Maharashtra to assure reliability and integrity of operations," RIL said.

The company said that product supplies to customers will continue through available stocks and diverting from other manufacturing sites. “Complex is expected to be back into normal operation from August 25, 2021," it added.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout