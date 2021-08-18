Reliance shuts down its manufacturing units at Maharashtra's Nagothane

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Wednesday informed that it has shut down its manufacturing units at Nagothane town in Maharashtra. "This is to inform that the Company has taken shutdown of its manufacturing units at Nagothane, Maharashtra to assure reliability and integrity of operations," RIL said.

The company said that product supplies to customers will continue through available stocks and diverting from other manufacturing sites. "Complex is expected to be back into normal operation from August 25, 2021," it added.