Reliance signs MoU with Brookfield for renewable power equipment manufacturing in Australia2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 08:39 AM IST
Under the terms of the MoU, Brookfield will work with Reliance to explore avenues of direct capital investment and development of skills, knowledge and expertise in the renewable energy sector of Australia to facilitate the nation’s transition to a net zero future.
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate, on Tuesday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brookfield Asset Management for manufacturing renewable energy and decarbonization equipment in Australia.
