Reliance and SoftBank-backed Netradyne in advanced talks with top GCCs

AI-powered fleet safety unicorn Netradyne, backed by Reliance Industries and SoftBank, is in advanced talks with several of India's top global capability centres (GCCs) to expand its presence in the employee transportation segment.
The US-based company, which provides AI-powered dashcams and fleet intelligence solutions, has seen strong interest from six to seven entities and expects some of them to take a decision within the next few weeks, said Durgadutt Nedungadi, senior vice president, EMEA & APAC business, Netradyne at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Nedungadi said the company also sees significant opportunities in India's ride-hailing sector and is in discussions with some of the country's largest operators.
"The Indian market is huge in a few areas, and ride-hailing is obviously one of them. We are in discussions with some of the largest players in the sector, although we have not reached a decision yet," he said.