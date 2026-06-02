Reliance and SoftBank-backed Netradyne in advanced talks with top GCCs

AI-powered fleet safety unicorn Netradyne, backed by Reliance Industries and SoftBank, is in advanced talks with several of India's top global capability centres (GCCs) to expand its presence in the employee transportation segment.
AI-powered fleet safety unicorn Netradyne, backed by Reliance Industries and SoftBank, is in advanced talks with several of India's top global capability centres (GCCs) to expand its presence in the employee transportation segment.
The US-based company, which provides AI-powered dashcams and fleet intelligence solutions, has seen strong interest from six to seven entities and expects some of them to take a decision within the next few weeks, said Durgadutt Nedungadi, senior vice president, EMEA & APAC business, Netradyne at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday.
The US-based company, which provides AI-powered dashcams and fleet intelligence solutions, has seen strong interest from six to seven entities and expects some of them to take a decision within the next few weeks, said Durgadutt Nedungadi, senior vice president, EMEA & APAC business, Netradyne at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Nedungadi said the company also sees significant opportunities in India's ride-hailing sector and is in discussions with some of the country's largest operators.
"The Indian market is huge in a few areas, and ride-hailing is obviously one of them. We are in discussions with some of the largest players in the sector, although we have not reached a decision yet," he said.
Netradyne's push comes amid rising global uncertainties, including tariff-related concerns and the West Asia war affecting businesses worldwide.
"Like any other business, we have to protect ourselves against these risks, whether they are tariffs or the risks associated with war. Conflicts create multiple challenges, including disruptions in supply chains," Nedungadi said.
"We are taking all the necessary steps to ensure we remain laser-focused on what is required to achieve our growth goals. If that means tightening our belt in some areas and making trade-offs in others, we will do that," he added.
Majority of Netradyne's revenue continues to come from the US market and it is now focused on diversifying its revenue base by increasing contributions from other geographies, such as Japan, this year.
"We expect to see other geographies contributing much more as a percentage of our overall business because that's really critical for us to become a truly global company," said Nedungadi.
Adoption scale
He noted that adoption can be challenging in ride-hailing models where vehicles are owned by individual drivers rather than fleet operators.
"If the ride-hailing company has driver-owned vehicles, it is very difficult for anyone to mandate that this technology be used," he said.
According to Nedungadi, adoption is easier among companies that own their vehicle fleets, including employee transportation providers, vehicle leasing firms and other fleet operators.
"There are quite a few companies that not only operate in ride-hailing but also provide vehicles for corporates or on lease. In that space, it is much easier for them to manage," he said.
Netradyne's AI-based product, Driver•i, can detect risky driving behaviour such as drowsiness and issue real-time alerts. According to the company, its technology can predict when a driver is likely to fall asleep within the next 10 to 15 minutes, triggering in-cabin warnings and alerts to fleet safety managers so corrective action can be taken.
The company also claims to have developed capabilities to detect adverse weather conditions that could affect road safety. "Whether it is fog, heavy rain, or snow, these conditions have a direct impact on driving. We are able to detect severe weather conditions and alert fleet managers so they can take appropriate action," Nedungadi said.
At a time when demand for large-scale real-world datasets is rising amid the AI boom, Netradyne says it has accumulated more than 50 billion kilometres of driving data globally, giving it a significant advantage in training and improving its AI models. The company attributes this to its early bet on physical AI and computer vision nearly a decade ago.
However, Netradyne has ruled out plans to enter the data monetisation or data trading business.
"We don't own the data. The customer owns their data. We only use anonymised data to train our machines. If customers want our help in leveraging that data for other purposes, we are happy to support them, but we do not intend to trade or monetise customer data," said Nedungadi.
Netradyne recorded annual recurring revenue (ARR) of between $260 million and $300 million in calendar year 2025 and expects strong growth momentum to continue this year.
"CY25 was a strong year for us, with ARR in the range of $260 million to $300 million globally. We expect to grow by 35% to 40% this year," said Nedungadi.
The company on Tuesday announced a partnership with the National Highways for Electric Vehicles (NHEV) to provide the intelligence and safety layer for India's emerging electric highway infrastructure.
Netradyne, which became India's first unicorn of 2025, raised $90 million in a Series D funding round in January 2025 at a post-money valuation of $1.34 billion. The round was led by Point72 Private Investments, with participation from Qualcomm Ventures and Pavilion Capital.