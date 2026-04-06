More than three weeks since the US President Donald Trump announced an investment by ‘Reliance’ in a new oil refinery in his country, a lack of clarity from both the Mukesh Ambani-led company and India’s two top stock exchanges on the subject has exposed gaps in India’s rumour verification rules, experts said.
Reliance, stock exchange silence on Trump's claims test limits of Sebi's disclosure norms
SummarySome experts believe Reliance Industries should have provided further clarity on Trump's announcement of a refinery, other others think the situation falls within the ‘grey area’ of the disclosure rules governing listed companies.
More than three weeks since the US President Donald Trump announced an investment by ‘Reliance’ in a new oil refinery in his country, a lack of clarity from both the Mukesh Ambani-led company and India’s two top stock exchanges on the subject has exposed gaps in India’s rumour verification rules, experts said.
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