Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Companies / News/  Reliance Strategic Investments' name changed to Jio Financial Services
BREAKING NEWS

Reliance Strategic Investments' name changed to Jio Financial Services

1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 02:21 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

  • The changed name is effective from 25 July, 2023.

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited on 26 July said that the name of the Reliance Strategic Investments Limited has been changed to Jio Financial Services Limited.

Reliance Industries Limited on 26 July said that the name of the Reliance Strategic Investments Limited has been changed to Jio Financial Services Limited.

"The name of the Company stands changed from Reliance Strategic Investments Limited to 'Jio Financial Services Limited' effective July 25, 2023," the firm said in a stock regulatory filing.

"The name of the Company stands changed from Reliance Strategic Investments Limited to 'Jio Financial Services Limited' effective July 25, 2023," the firm said in a stock regulatory filing.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 02:21 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.