Reliance Strategic Investments' name changed to Jio Financial Services

BREAKING NEWS
Reliance Strategic Investments' name changed to Jio Financial Services1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 02:21 PM IST
- The changed name is effective from 25 July, 2023.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Reliance Industries Limited on 26 July said that the name of the Reliance Strategic Investments Limited has been changed to Jio Financial Services Limited.
Reliance Industries Limited on 26 July said that the name of the Reliance Strategic Investments Limited has been changed to Jio Financial Services Limited.
"The name of the Company stands changed from Reliance Strategic Investments Limited to 'Jio Financial Services Limited' effective July 25, 2023," the firm said in a stock regulatory filing.
"The name of the Company stands changed from Reliance Strategic Investments Limited to 'Jio Financial Services Limited' effective July 25, 2023," the firm said in a stock regulatory filing.
This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.