Reliance suspends latest auction of gas from east coast block1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Reliance and its partner BP Exploration (Alpha) Ltd (BPEAL) operate the KG D6 deepwater block in the Krishna Godavari basin
Reliance and its partner BP Exploration (Alpha) Ltd (BPEAL) operate the KG D6 deepwater block in the Krishna Godavari basin
Reliance Industries Ltd and a local unit of BP have suspended their latest auction for gas sales from their deepwater block in the east coast following changes in the country's gas marketing rules, industry sources said.