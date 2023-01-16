Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Reliance suspends latest auction of gas from east coast block

Reliance suspends latest auction of gas from east coast block

1 min read . 02:09 PM ISTReuters
File photo of a gardener working next to a board of Reliance Industries Ltd

Reliance and its partner BP Exploration (Alpha) Ltd (BPEAL) operate the KG D6 deepwater block in the Krishna Godavari basin

Reliance Industries Ltd and a local unit of BP have suspended their latest auction for gas sales from their deepwater block in the east coast following changes in the country's gas marketing rules, industry sources said.

Reliance and its partner BP Exploration (Alpha) Ltd (BPEAL) operate the KG D6 deepwater block in the Krishna Godavari basin and were seeking bids for sale of 6 million cubic meters a day (mmscmd) of gas.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

