Reliance takes $736 million green loan to finance REC Solar buy

To be sure, RIL this June said it would be investing ₹75,000-crore in its clean energy push over three years, which would be through internal accruals. RIL plans to spend ₹60,000 crore on four giga factories at Jamnagar to produce solar cells and modules, energy storage batteries, fuel cells and green hydrogen. One of the four factories will make solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.