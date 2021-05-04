Reliance takes steps to expand its pharma biz

RIL is holding camps, society interactions and door-to-door marketing to further its reach. The pan-India brand campaign for Netmeds has also helped the traffic on its website rise by over 25% quarter-on-quarter, the company said. “We continue to grow the catalogue. We are testing hyperlocal delivery. So, we are looking at a route to being able to service Netmeds orders via stores. It’s a pilot which is underway and is poised to scale up, as the rest of the store network comes online," added Thapar.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}