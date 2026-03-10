Reliance taking 'proactive steps' to optimise refinery operations to keep domestic LPG supply stable

Reliance Industries on Tuesday said that it is taking steps to amplify the production of LPG as per the central government's guidelines at its refining facilities at Jamnagar in Gujarat, which is the largest oil refinery hub in the world.

The company shared a statement on Tuesday in which it said that it has been working in close proximity with the government in this regard and will be remaining complaint with all guidelines as well as priorities in allocation as per the government.

With India's energy security becoming a concern amid rising tensions in West Asia, the government has taken steps to ensure the effect is not felt by consumers of domestic cooking gas. In a meeting today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also asked members of his cabinet to ensure that domestic consumers do not suffer due to the ongoing energy crisis.

What did Reliance say in its statement? Reliance said in its statement, "At a time when global energy markets are experiencing volatility, ensuring uninterrupted access to essential fuels for Indian households remains a national priority. Reliance Industries is taking proactive steps and in line with the Government guidelines, to maximize LPG production from our refining and petrochemicals complexes at Jamnagar -- the world's largest integrated refining hub."

"Our teams are working around the clock to optimize refinery operations and enhance LPG output so that supplies to the domestic market remain stable and reliable," it also said, adding, "At the same time, natural gas produced from the KG-D6 Basin will be diverted to support supply to priority sectors, in line with national energy priorities and Government guidelines."

The company also said it remains committed to doing everything it can to ensure India's energy security is not hindered amid the global uncertainty.

"For Reliance, India's energy security and the well-being of millions of Indian families always come first. We will continue to work closely with the Government of India and remain fully compliant with all national guidelines and allocation priorities, ensuring that energy supplies reach the sectors and communities that need them the most," the statement said, adding, "As always, Reliance will stand firmly with the nation in its time of need. In times of global uncertainty, we remain committed to doing everything possible to support India's energy security and ensure reliable access to essential fuels for the country."

Govt invokes Essential Commodities Act Amid the rising fuel-induced woes due to the conflict in the Middle East between US-Israel and Iran, the government of India has invoked the Essential Commodities Act in order to make sure that the supply of domestic cooking gas remains steady. It has directed all petrochemical units as well as refineries to maximise the production of LPG and, as per Reuters, "divert key hydrocarbon streams to the LPG pool."

"In light of current geopolitical disruptions affecting global fuel supply, steps have been taken to enhance LPG production and prioritise its availability for domestic consumers and essential non-domestic sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions.," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a post on X.

“Requests from other non-domestic sectors will be reviewed by a committee of Executive Directors from Oil Marketing Companies and prioritised based on merit, necessity, and product availability,” it also said.

Which are the sectors being treated as priority allocation? Domestic Piped Natural Gas supply; Compressed Natural Gas for transport; LPG production including LPG shrinkage requirements; Pipeline compressor fuel and other essential pipeline operational requirements are being treated as priority allocation as per the government.