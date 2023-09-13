Reliance to add 100 points-of-sale for Gap

Gap to expand its presence in India with the launch of over 100 stores in partnership with Reliance Retail.

American retailer Gap is set to expand its footprint across India with local partner, Reliance Retail, preparing to launch over 100 stores, including shop-in-shop and stand-alone outlets.

Gap operates more than 100 points-of-sale in India, mainly third-party stores or as part of Reliance outlets, as well as Gap-exclusive stores.

“Gap is seeing rapid rollout of both online or offline, there is huge acceptance in the market. We are trying to grow as fast as we can; the moment we find stores we are opening. So Gap will see huge increase," Akhilesh Prasad, president and chief executive, Fashion and Lifestyle, Reliance Retail Ltd, said. Prasad, however, did not share the timeline of the stores expansion plan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In July 2022, Reliance had signed long-term partnership agreement with Gap Inc., to launch the American fashion brand in India. Since then, Gap has been made available across multiple shop-in-shops as well as on Reliance Retail’s fashion-focused e-commerce platform Ajio.

In February, it had opened the first exclusive Gap store in Mumbai’s Infiniti Mall, Malad. The retailer also operates 20 Gap stores across Pune, Mumbai, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Indore, Gurugram, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chennai, among others.

Competing brands such as Uniqlo is set to open 11 store in India soon; while H&M operates over 50 outlets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gap’s expansion in India follows its decision to end the association with Arvind Ltd in 2020. In 2022, it re-entered India with Reliance Retail. The size of India’s apparel and footwear market was at $75 billion in 2022, according to a report by Deloitte. The market is set to more than double to $160 billion by 2030.

“Gap is a brand which has its own attributes. You cannot make Gap into an indigenous brand. People who buy from Gap expect to find Gap. So we can make any changes to that. From our side it is about growing Gap in India," said Prasad when asked whether Reliance has made any changes to its portfolio specifically for the India market. It sells clothes for men, women, and kids.

Reliance Retail dominates the fashion and lifestyle retail format with Reliance Trends, a value fashion retailer, and via its association with British retailer Marks & Spencer.