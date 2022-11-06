Reliance to buy Metro AG’s India biz for €500 million2 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 11:54 PM IST
The deal is going to help Reliance Retail, the country’s largest retailer, expand its presence in the B2B segment
Reliance Industries is set to acquire German retailer Metro AG’s Cash & Carry business in India in a deal estimated at around €500 million ( ₹4,060 crore), industry sources said.