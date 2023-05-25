Reliance to claim lion’s share of India’s $150 billion e-commerce market, says Bernstein2 min read . Updated: 25 May 2023, 11:33 PM IST
The report essentially gives Reliance an edge over incumbents such as Amazon and Flipkart in the long-run given the former’s extensive retail network, digital capabilities including its heft with Jio mobile services
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Reliance Retail is best positioned to lead in India’s $150 e-commerce market in the long-run, analysts at Bernstein said in a report dated 24 May.
