Reliance to enter ice-cream market, compete with Amul, Mother Dairy2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 05:44 PM IST
Reliance Industries Limited is planning to enter into the ice cream and dairy markets to directly compete with mega brands like Amul and Mother Dairy
After announcing its plan to revive the iconic soft drink, Campa-Cola, to build its presence in India's soft drinks market, Reliance Industries backed Reliance Consumer Products is all set to compete with dairy brands like Amul and Mother Dairy by venturing into the ice cream and dairy market.
