Reliance to enter ice-cream market, compete with Amul, Mother Dairy

The recent appointment of the former managing director of Amul, Rupinder Singh Sodhi in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, can help the company in building its edge in the dairy market. RS Sodhi has worked in the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation for 41 years to build Amul as a nationally acclaimed milk brand. RS Sodhi resigned from GCMMF in January this year and is reported to contribute to the operation of Reliance's grocery business. However, the group can use his expertise and knowledge to build its dairy product as well.

