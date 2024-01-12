Reliance launches entry-level recruitment drive for engineer graduates across business verticals. Here's how to apply
With an objective to nurture young, high-potential engineering talent, India's largest company Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is launching the Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) 2024 programme to recruit entry-level young engineers from all over India. While informing about the recruitment drive through their official website, Reliance Industries emphasized that the young engineers will be hired for key technical roles across business verticals.