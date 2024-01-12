With an objective to nurture young, high-potential engineering talent, India's largest company Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is launching the Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) 2024 programme to recruit entry-level young engineers from all over India. While informing about the recruitment drive through their official website, Reliance Industries emphasized that the young engineers will be hired for key technical roles across business verticals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company said that the online application process was launched as it wanted to offer equal opportunities to students from all across the country and not remain restricted to a few good engineering institutes in the country. Usually, companies prefer campus recruitment drives to hire young talent fresh out of top colleges in India.

RIL said that they wanted to democratize access to world-class training provided by the company with equal opportunities for all.

Who is eligible? Reliance is inviting online applications from B.Tech and B.E. graduates from the 2024 batch of AICTE-approved institutes. The company is hiring for various roles across streams like chemical, electrical, mechanical, and instrumentation.

The online applications are open from January 11 to January 19 and the candidates can apply by visiting the official website of Reliance industries. "Shortlisted students will go through the online assessment (cognitive test plus subject matter) between February 5 and 8," Reliance said. The company added that the shortlisted candidates will be called for personal interviews from February 23 to March 1 and the final process will be concluded by March-end.

To qualify, candidates must have attained a minimum of 60% or a 6 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in their 10th, 12th, and Diploma (if applicable). Additionally, a minimum aggregate of 60% or higher is required in engineering up to the 7th semester or graduation. The specified eligible disciplines include chemical, mechanical, electrical, and instrumentation engineering.

Hiring for various sectors The company is looking to hire engineers in various sectors, encompassing the oil-to-chemicals industry, oil and gas exploration and production, project management groups, petrochemicals procurement and contracting, and emerging new energy fields.

"We invite outstanding professionals with the aspiration to touch the lives of millions of Indians to join us! Here is an opportunity for you to dream big, do big, and be a part of our phenomenal growth story!" Reliance said.

