Reliance to invest ₹1 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh, plans 3 lakh job opportunities with biogas plants

Reliance is planning to invest ₹1 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh in order to set up compressed biogas plants, the company’s executive director Anant M Ambani said on Friday.

Reliance to set up compressed biogas plants in Andhra Pradesh The plants will lead to more than three lakh job opportunities as well as generate ₹60,000 crore revenue for the state, Ambani revealed while speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Rayalaseema Horticulture Hub and Indian School of Agriculture in Madanapalle.

He also said that this new investment will help facilitate Andhra’s journey towards cleaner energy as well as create opportunities for farmers.

“Our kisans, who ensure India’s food security, will now strengthen India’s energy security too - making India self-reliant in energy,” PTI quoted him as saying.

“That is why Reliance Industries is grateful to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the opportunity to invest ₹1 lakh crore in the state to set up compressed biogas (CBG) plants.”

What is CBG? CBG is a renewable fuel which is produced by processing organic waste like food waste, plant waste, animal dung, agricultural residue, and other biomass. Compression turns them into a methane-rich gas which can then be used as a cleaner alternative to natural gas. This biogas can be used in transport, industry and commercial applications.

Besides reducing waste and emissions, CBG may limit dependence on imported fossil fuels. It can also create new markets for agricultural and organic waste. It can also have wide benefits by generating jobs and income opportunities in rural areas, and support a more circular economy by converting waste into energy and nutrient-rich bio-manure.

"These (CBG plants) will create over 3 lakh jobs and bring nearly ₹60,000 crore in revenue to the state over the next decades," Ambani said.

He also said that Reliance was investing in clean-energy projects in Rayalaseema and also looking for opportunities in advanced manufacturing.

Citing state data, Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, said Andhra Pradesh had approved 388 mega projects since June 2024. He added that it involves investment commitments of more than ₹14 lakh crore with the possibility of generating nearly 11 lakh jobs. Almost a third of these investments were to reach the Rayalaseema region, he said.

The Reliance executive said the group would continue to support the Indian School of Agriculture through strategic investments, digital capabilities, technical expertise and partnerships with industry players.

"I request you: Treat me as a son of Andhra," Ambani told Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

"Today, we are not just laying foundation stones. We are laying the foundations for rural enterprise, stronger villages, a more sustainable India, and most importantly, for improving the lives of our farmers."

₹ 40,000 crore-Horticulture Hub The proposed Rayalaseema Horticulture Hub, built by an investment of ₹40,000 crore, is aimed at promoting technology-led agricultural development in the region.

"Today, the Rayalaseema Horticulture Hub, backed by ₹40,000 crore, brings the rising sun of India's growth to Rayalaseema," Ambani said.

He added that the Indian School of Agriculture would integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and modern technology with the traditional knowledge of farmers. Its applications are said to cover pest attacks, monitor crops through drones, precision irrigation, robotics, and provide price intelligence to farmers.

"Here in this School, Artificial Intelligence will meet the Traditional Intelligence of Bharat's hard-working Kisans," he said.

Jio to train farmers Ambani also said Reliance's telecom arm Jio would work with the Indian School of Agriculture to offer its training programmes to millions of farmers in Indian languages via virtual classrooms in villages. The initiative would also help rural youth who could be trained as digitally enabled extension workers, Ambani added.

Jio has developed the platform Jio Krishi, which offers products and services to farmers. Reliance has also set up a research and development centre in Jamnagar that focuses on bio-energy development, Ambani said.

Proposed university He further said Reliance would explore a collaboration between the Indian School of Agriculture and Vantara for a proposed university, focusing on wildlife and veterinary sciences. According to him, the initiative can help agriculture become an attractive career choice for youth by offering them technology, skills and entrepreneurial opportunities in their villages.