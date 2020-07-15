Reliance to launch 5G trials soon: Mukesh Ambani at AGM

Mukesh Ambani in his address to the shareholders at the 43rd Annual General Meeting(AGM) has announced that Jio digital services will play a crucial role in technologial advancement of the country.

Mukesh Ambani announced Jio developing a complete 5G solution from scratch; trials to be launched as soon as 5G spectrum is available

Mukesh Ambani said, "Jio’s global-scale 4G and fiber network is powered by several core software technologies and components. It is this capability and know-how that positions Jio on the cutting edge of another exciting frontier – 5G".

He further said, "Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. It will be ready for trials as soon as 5G spectrum is available and can be ready for field deployment next year".

Jio Platforms is conceived with vision of developing original, captive intellectual property, using which we can demonstrate transformative power of technology across multiple ecosystems – first in India, and then rest of world, Mukesh Ambani said at the 43rd RIL AGM.

In the next three years, Jio will connect half a billion mobile customers, a billion smart sensors and 50 million home and business establishments, Ambani said.

"We have fully kickstarted five accelerators of growth of digital connectivity: Mobile broadband, JioFiber, Jio’s enterprise broadband, broadband for SMEs, and Jio’s Narrowband Internet-of-Things (NBIoT)," he noted.

Jio Platforms, with over 20 startup partners, has built world-class capabilities in technologies such as 4G, 5G, Cloud computing, Devices and OS, Big Data, AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, Natural Language Understanding and Computer Vision, he said.

"Using these technologies, we can create compelling solutions across multiple industry verticals like media, financial services, new commerce, education, healthcare, agriculture, smart cities, smart manufacturing & smart mobility," he said, adding Jio Platforms is conceived with vision of developing original, captive intellectual property, using which we can demonstrate transformative power of technology across multiple ecosystems – first in India, and then rest of world.

The momentum in favour of secure 5G is building. The UK joins democracies such as the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Romania, and Sweden in banning Huawei from future 5G networks, he said.

"Clean carriers like Jio in India, Telstra in Australia, SK and KT in South Korea, NTT in Japan, and others have also prohibited the use of Huawei equipment in their networks," he added









