Reliance to provide free fuel to Covid ambulances in Gurugram

Reliance BP Mobility Ltd, the fuel retailing joint venture of Reliance Industries Ltd and BP, has deployed a mobile fuel bowser in Gurgaon for supplying fuel free of cost to ambulances on COVID-19 duty, a company statement said today.

In Gurugram, the company’s fuel stations are located outside the city limits, therefore in the effort to support and extend its scheme to the city’s ambulances deployed for COVID services, the company today flagged off a Mobile Fuel Bowser, which will be stationed at Government PG College, Sector 9, Basai Road.

Under the pan-India program, a total of 811.07 KL fuel amounting to ₹7.30 crores has been dispensed to 21,080 emergency vehicles in May 20211. The initiative is scheduled to run until ‎‎30 June (may be extended) and is expected to dispense 50 - 60 KL free fuel daily.

As part of the country-wide initiative, the following vehicles will be able to fill up fuel without charge at the company’s network of about 1,421 retail outlets across India.

a - Government & hospital (including private hospitals) vehicles including ambulances used for movement of COVID 19 patients

b- Vehicles involved in the movement of medical oxygen- government and private

c- Vehicles authorized by Chief Minister’s Office for emergency duty for COVID care

With more than a year into the pandemic, it still continues to take a ‎heavy toll on our nation and its people. To support India in this time of need, through its latest initiative, RBML will use its resources and ‎reach across the country to support healthcare services and the people who are working ‎around the clock to keep us all safe. Throughout the pandemic, Reliance has pulled its forces to provide multi-pronged support at scale and this initiative is another such example of the group’s commitment to the country and its people’s welfare.

While deploying Mobile Fuel Bowser, the company has ensured all necessary safety measures as per statutory guidelines.

"An authorization letter from concerned authorities (district administration/ district health administration/ district police administration) will be required to avail the no-charge fuel," the statement added.

"To support India in this time of need, through its latest initiative, RBML will use its resources and ‎reach across the country to support healthcare services and the people who are working ‎around the clock to keep us all safe," it said.

"Throughout the pandemic, Reliance has pulled its forces to provide multi-pronged support at scale and this initiative is another such example of the group’s commitment to the country and its people''s welfare," it added.

Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML), which seeks to leverage Reliance''s presence across 21 states and its millions of consumers through the Jio digital platform and BP''s extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, aims to expand its fuel retailing network to up to 5,500 over the next five years.

The joint venture also aims to increase its presence to 45 airports in the coming years. Reliance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Ltd.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.