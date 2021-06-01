Reliance to provide free fuel to Covid ambulances in Gurugram

With more than a year into the pandemic, it still continues to take a ‎heavy toll on our nation and its people. To support India in this time of need, through its latest initiative, RBML will use its resources and ‎reach across the country to support healthcare services and the people who are working ‎around the clock to keep us all safe. Throughout the pandemic, Reliance has pulled its forces to provide multi-pronged support at scale and this initiative is another such example of the group’s commitment to the country and its people’s welfare.