Reliance Industries is exploring manufacturing partnerships with Indian companies to support its planned 1,600-satellite broadband constellation, as the Mukesh Ambani-led group seeks to build an Indian-controlled alternative to Elon Musk’s Starlink.

Reliance plans manufacturing partnerships for satellite constellation Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter, that Reliance is in discussions with Indian satellite manufacturers, technology startups and larger industrial groups about potential partnerships. The company has offered to fund the infrastructure needed to scale up production. The planned low-Earth orbit network, targeted for completion by 2035, is intended to support the expansion of newly listed subsidiary Jio Platforms Ltd.

The project highlights the challenges facing India’s space ambitions, particularly the need to align strategic goals with manufacturing and launch capabilities. According to the report, India currently produces fewer than 15 satellites a year, while the proposed constellation would require annual output to increase to around 200, placing Reliance at the centre of efforts to bridge the gap.

Reliance plans to supplement domestic manufacturing with imports, including at least 400 satellites from the US. The company is in talks with two American firms about potential procurement and is also evaluating suppliers in Europe. It is not considering China as a source for the constellation, the people said.

The company is targeting a test mission in September 2027, followed by a broader deployment from early 2028. It now aims to complete the constellation by 2035, revising an earlier 2030 target amid manufacturing and launch-related constraints.

How Reliance's satellite network plans to compete with Starlink The planned network is expected to compete with Starlink in India. However, unlike Musk’s global constellation, which has more than 10,000 satellites, Reliance’s proposed system is primarily intended to meet India’s connectivity requirements and strategic priorities.

The network is expected to expand connectivity across the country, but could also support strategic communications during conflicts or periods of geopolitical tension, the report added.

Industry executives point to launch capacity as a potentially greater hurdle. Although satellite production can be scaled up with sufficient investment, deploying thousands of satellites will require a significant increase in launch frequency and access to suitable orbital slots.

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Why is India looking to strengthen its domestic space capabilities? The push to strengthen domestic space capabilities has gained importance following the 2025 conflict with Pakistan. The Bloomberg report also points to increased investment by New Delhi in surveillance satellites and partnerships with private space companies.

Meanwhile, Starlink’s plans to launch services in India remain subject to regulatory and security scrutiny. Concerns about oversight and operational control of foreign satellite networks during geopolitical crises have added to the case for developing alternatives under domestic control.