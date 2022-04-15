RIL weighs bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance

Some of the private equity bids have been well below Walgreens’s desired price, increasing the chances of a paused sales process or listing, according to the people. The US-based company is expected to make a decision in the coming weeks and may opt to keep a minority stake in Boots in any transaction, they said. Boots also has smaller operations in Ireland, Norway, the Netherlands and Thailand, as well as an optician business and a suite of private-label beauty and personal-care brands that could be included in a sale.