Reliance Industries on Saturday said the company's board has withdrawn the proposal to merge subsidiary Reliance New Energy Limited (RNEL) with it, and RNEL will undertake the conglomerate's renewable energy business.

"Based on a review of the new energy / renewable energy business and investment structure, the Board, at its meeting held on April 21, 2023, has decided that the new energy / renewable energy business should be undertaken through RNEL and the Scheme be withdrawn," said Reliance in its regulatory filing.

Last year, in May, Reliance had said that Reliance New Energy (RNEL) would be amalgamated as the renewable energy initiatives would be undertaken by the company directly.

Reliance New Energy (RNEL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL.

The scheme is currently pending with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench for approval, it has now been decided to be withdrawn.

“This is further to our disclosure dated May 6, 2022 wherein we had informed that the Board of the Company had approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Reliance New Energy Limited (“RNEL") with the Company and their respective shareholders (“Scheme") under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 with an objective to undertake new energy / renewable energy business directly by the Company," the filing noted.

(This is a developing story, more details to be added.)