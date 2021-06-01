Reliance-BP to provide free fuel for vehicles in covid-19 service

Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML), the joint venture between RIL and BP, will in collaboration with Reliance Foundation, provide free fuel to covid-19 emergency services vehicles across the country, the company said today.

On Tuesday RBML flagged off a mobile fuel bowser that will be stationed at the Municipal Corporation office, Worli, transport garage.

In May 2021, 811.07 KL fuel amounting to ₹7.3 crore was dispensed to 21,080 emergency vehicles under the pan-India program. RBML is expected to dispense 50-60 KL fuel for free daily until June 30.

As part of the country-wide initiative, the company will provide free fuel to--government and hospital vehicles used for movement of covid-19 patients; vehicles involved in the movement of medical oxygen -- government and private and vehicles authorized by the chief minister's office for emergency duty for covid care.

These vehicles will be able to fill fuel without charge at the company’s network of about 1,421 retail outlets across India.

"Through its latest initiative, RBML will use its resources and reach across the country to support healthcare services and the people who are working around the clock to keep us all safe," the company said, adding that throughout the pandemic, Reliance has pulled its forces to provide multi-pronged support at scale and this initiative is another such example of the group’s commitment to the country and its people’s welfare.

"An authorization letter from concerned authorities (district administration/ district health administration/ district police administration) will be required to redeem fuel without any charge," the release added.

