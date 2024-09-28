Reliance-Disney merger: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on Saturday, September 28, gave its approval to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance for the transfer of channels. The approval was given for the transfer of license relating to non-news and current affairs TV channels. The channels held by Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd will be transferred in favour of Star India Private Limited. The merger is subject to conditions of the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

