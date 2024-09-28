Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Reliance-Disney $8.5 billion merger ahead: RIL wins I&B Ministry's approval for transfer of channels

Reliance-Disney $8.5 billion merger ahead: RIL wins I&B Ministry's approval for transfer of channels

Nikita Prasad

  • Reliance-Disney $8.5 billion merger ahead: RIL wins I&B Ministry's approval for transfer of channels

Reliance-Disney merger ahead: Mukesh Ambani-led RIL won I&B Ministry's approval for transfer of channels

Reliance-Disney merger: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on Saturday, September 28, gave its approval to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance for the transfer of channels. The approval was given for the transfer of license relating to non-news and current affairs TV channels. The channels held by Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd will be transferred in favour of Star India Private Limited. The merger is subject to conditions of the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

more to come

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.