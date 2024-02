Reliance Industries Ltd and The Walt Disney Co. have agreed to form a joint venture combining the businesses of RIL's Viacom18 Media and Disney's Star India, forming a dominant media company in one of the world's fastest-expanding entertainment sectors.

Nita Ambani, wife of Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani, will lead the board of the merged entity, while Uday Shankar, a former executive at Disney, will be the vice-chair.

As part of the transaction, the media undertaking of Viacom18 will be merged into Star India through a court-approved scheme of arrangement.

This merger follows a challenging period for Disney, which saw its fortunes wane as Reliance emerged as a formidable rival in the over-the-top (OTT) streaming segment. The competition intensified as the two corporations vied for sports broadcasting rights.

"The JV will be one of the leading TV and digital streaming platforms for entertainment and sports content in India, bringing together iconic media assets across entertainment," the companies said.

