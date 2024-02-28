Reliance, Disney India form entertainment juggernaut

Reliance Industries Ltd and The Walt Disney Co. have agreed to form a joint venture combining the businesses of RIL's associate company Viacom18 and Disney's Star India, creating a $8.5 billion media company in one of the world's fastest-expanding entertainment sectors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US company will control 36.84% of the new entity, and RIL will own 16.34%, Reliance said in a statement on Wednesday. Viacom18 Media will control the remaining 46.82%.

Reliance will also invest another ₹11,500 crore ($1.4 billion) in the joint venture. As part of the transaction, the media undertaking of Viacom18 will be merged into Star India through a court-approved scheme of arrangement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The merger will create one of India’s largest entertainment firms with about 120 television channels and two streaming platforms, enough muscle for the new entity to take on Netflix Inc. and Amazon Prime Video.

The merger follows a challenging period for Disney in India, which saw its fortunes wane as Reliance emerged as a formidable rival in the over-the-top (OTT) video streaming segment. The competition intensified as the two corporations vied for sports broadcasting rights.

"The JV will be one of the leading TV and digital streaming platforms for entertainment and sports content in India, bringing together iconic media assets across entertainment," the companies said in the statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With inputs from Bloomberg.

