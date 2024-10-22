Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Reliance-Disney merger: CCI approves $8.5-billion deal in detailed order, TV ad slots for cricket to not be bundled

Reliance-Disney merger: CCI approves $8.5-billion deal in detailed order, TV ad slots for cricket to not be bundled

Nikita Prasad

  • Reliance-Disney merger: CCI approves $8.5-billion deal in detailed order, TV ad slots for cricket to not be bundled

Reliance-Disney merger: CCI approves $8.5-billion deal in detailed order, TV ad slots for cricket to not be bundled

Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday published the 48-page detailed order approving the mega media assets merger of Reliance Industries and Walt Disney, entailing various conditions, including divestment of seven TV channels.

As part of seeking the regulator's approval, the parties have voluntarily agreed that they will not bundle TV ad slots for IPL, ICC and BCCI cricketing rights till the end of existing rights.

Also, the parties will sell seven TV channels, including Hungama and Super Hungama.

Among other conditions, the companies have voluntarily agreed that they will not bundle together the TV ad slot sales for all three cricketing rights available with them -- IPL, ICC and BCCI -- for the remaining tenure of the existing rights.

Nikita Prasad

Nikita Prasad
