Reliance-Disney merger on track, completion expected by Q3 FY25

The merger between Reliance Industries' media assets and Walt Disney's India business is on track for completion by the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Livemint, Written By Shivangini
Published15 Oct 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Reliance-Disney merger nears completion, expected by end of 3Q FY25
Reliance-Disney merger nears completion, expected by end of 3Q FY25(Shutterstock)

The merger between Reliance Industries' media assets and Walt Disney's India business is on track for completion by the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, according to a recent regulatory filing by the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance group, newswire PTI reported.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has already approved the merger of Viacom 18 and Star India, while the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has sanctioned the scheme. According to PTI Reliance Industries stated in its quarterly earnings report, “The companies are in the process of obtaining other requisite approvals for the completion of the transaction and transaction closer is expected in 3Q FY 25.”

Also Read | Hyundai IPO: Here’s how Paytm, LIC, and other big IPOs fared

The NCLT sanctioned the merger of Reliance group's TV18 Broadcast and E18 with Network18 Media & Investments, which took effect on October 3. Additionally, on September 27, the Indian government approved the transfer of licenses for non-news and current affairs TV channels held by Reliance Industries' media entities to Star India, as per the PTI report.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor IPO Live Updates: Issue booked 2% on Day 1 so far

Both parties are in the final stages of the merger, making adjustments to comply with CCI directives. The NCLT approved the merger scheme on August 30, which involves the transfer of media operations from Viacom18 and Jio Cinema to Digital18, followed by the demerger and transfer of V18 Undertaking from Digital18 to Star India, as per the report.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani’s RIL looks to acquire stake in Johar’s Dharma Productions

Reliance-Disney deal to create $8.5 billion conglomerate

This merger is set to create India's largest media conglomerate, valued at over 70,000 crore rupees (approximately $8.5 billion). The combined entity will hold two streaming services and 120 television channels. Reliance Industries and its affiliates will own 63.16 per cent of the new entity, while Walt Disney will hold the remaining 36.84 per cent.

Reliance Industries has committed to investing nearly 11,500 crore rupees (about $1.4 billion) into the joint venture to boost its competitiveness against rivals like Sony and Netflix. Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani, is set to lead the joint venture, with Uday Shankar as vice-chairperson.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsReliance-Disney merger on track, completion expected by Q3 FY25

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    156.50
    11:46 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -1.8 (-1.14%)

    Federal Bank share price

    195.80
    11:46 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -1.2 (-0.61%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    167.30
    11:46 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.9 (1.15%)

    Tata Power share price

    464.70
    11:46 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    2.35 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,017.50
    11:43 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    19.25 (1.93%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,229.20
    11:42 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    16.35 (0.26%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.15
    11:43 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    0.15 (0.01%)

    Infosys share price

    1,958.20
    11:43 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -0.5 (-0.03%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Oil India share price

    561.60
    11:43 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -24.5 (-4.18%)

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,060.45
    11:42 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -40.95 (-3.72%)

    EIH share price

    416.05
    11:40 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -12.55 (-2.93%)

    Just Dial share price

    1,224.85
    11:43 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -35.35 (-2.81%)
    More from Top Losers

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    905.80
    11:43 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    80.25 (9.72%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,816.70
    11:43 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    118.25 (6.96%)

    Sunteck Realty share price

    591.50
    11:43 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    37.4 (6.75%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,541.10
    11:43 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    262.05 (6.12%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,625.00-50.00
      Chennai
      77,631.00-50.00
      Delhi
      77,783.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      77,635.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.