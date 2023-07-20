Reliance-JFSL demerger: Cost of acquisition of RIL, Jio Financial Services shares declared. Details here2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 08:31 AM IST
Reliance-JFSL demerger: RIL board declares cost of acquisition for Reliance Industries Ltd as 95.32% and 4.68% for Reliance Strategic Investments Limited
Reliance-JFSL demerger: Ahead of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Reliance Strategic Investments Limited demerger, The RIL board has declared cost of acquisition of Reliance and Jio Financial Services Ltd. As per the latest exchange filing of the Reliance Industries has informed Indian stock market exchanges that after demerger, cost of acquisition for Reliance Industries Ltd would be 95.32 per cent while the rest 4.68 per cent for Reliance Strategic Investments Limited.
