Reliance-owned JV Digital Connexion announces $11 billion AI data centre investment plan in Andhra Pradesh.

Reliance-owned joint venture, Digital Connexion, on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, announced its $11 billion artificial intelligence (AI) data centre investment plan in the state of Andhra Pradesh, according to the official release.

In the official announcement, Digital Connexion said that the company will invest nearly $11 billion over the next five years by 2030 to build a one-gigawatt AI Data Centre in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board for this investment over the upcoming years.

Digital Connexion is a joint venture between Brookfield, Reliance Industries and Digital Realty, which focuses on building digital infrastructure through AI data centres.