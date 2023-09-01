Reliance Consumer launches Campa Cricket1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 05:33 PM IST
The move is a precursor to the company’s future plans to get into the sports hydration category and compete with brands such as Gatorade and Limca Sportz
New Delhi: Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and fully-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), on Friday said it has expanded its beverage portfolio with the launch of lemon-flavoured carbonated drink—Campa Cricket.
